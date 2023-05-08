2 dead after motorcycle crashes into fire hydrant in Strathmore

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman are dead after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a fire hydrant in a town east of Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to a residential area of Strathmore shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of a crash.

A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Strathmore, were pronounced dead on scene. RCMP officials say the man was operating the motorcycle while the woman was a passenger on the bike when they struck the hydrant.

Their identities have not been released.

Mounties continue to investigate the fatal crash.