Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

2 dead after motorcycle crashes into fire hydrant in Strathmore

By Ryan White Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 1:22 pm
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
Undated image of an RCMP logo on a vehicle. File / Global News
A man and a woman are dead after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a fire hydrant in a town east of Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to a residential area of Strathmore shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday for reports of a crash.

A 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Strathmore, were pronounced dead on scene. RCMP officials say the man was operating the motorcycle while the woman was a passenger on the bike when they struck the hydrant.

Trending Now

Their identities have not been released.

Mounties continue to investigate the fatal crash.

