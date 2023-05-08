London man arrested after argument escalates to stabbing

A London man, 28, has been charged after a stabbing left a man with life-threatening injuries over the weekend.
Police said two people were arguing inside of a home on Hamilton Road just after midnight Saturday when one of the men then stabbed the other.
Police were called and arrested a man while paramedics took the stabbing victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
As of Monday afternoon, the man had been released from the hospital.
The suspect and victim knew each other and a 28-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault, police said.
