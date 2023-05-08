New Brunswick man dies in crash while reversing out of driveway

Send this page to someone via email

A 76-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Pont-Landry, N.B.

In a release, the RCMP said members of the Tracadie detachment responded to a report Friday at 8 p.m. about a collision between two cars on Lac des Losier Road.

“The driver and sole occupant of the first car suffered what were believed to be minor injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the second car died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” the release said.

“The collision is believed to have occurred when the first car collided with the second car as it was reversing out of a driveway.”

Members of the Tracadie Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist also attended the scene. Police said a member of the New Brunswick coroner’s office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.