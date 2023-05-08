Elections Alberta allowing wildfire evacuees to vote by special ballot

Send this page to someone via email

Elections Alberta is allowing wildfire evacuees to vote by special ballot ahead of the May 29 election day.

Those who had to evacuate their homes due to wildfires can request to have a special ballot package mailed to them or vote at their local returning office or Elections Alberta office.

This option works for anyone who can put in a mailing address where they can safely retrieve the package or has a local returning office they can visit. Completed packages can be dropped off at a local returning office or returned by mail.

Elections Alberta said evacuees also have the option to vote in advance, and any Albertan can vote at any location in the province between May 23 and May 27.

If evacuees are still unable to return home by May 29, Elections Alberta will help find other polling locations depending on their location on election day.

This comes after fire officials estimated that around 29,000 Albertans have been affected by evacuation orders as of Sunday.

On Saturday, Smith announced that the government of Alberta has declared a provincial state of emergency “to protect the safety, health and well-being of Albertans.”

For more information on how to apply for a special ballot package, visit the Elections Alberta website.