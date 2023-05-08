Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Elections Alberta allowing wildfire evacuees to vote by special ballot

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 12:18 pm
An Alberta election polling place sign in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Elections Alberta is allowing wildfire evacuees to vote by special ballot ahead of the May 29 election day. View image in full screen
An Alberta election polling place sign in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Elections Alberta is allowing wildfire evacuees to vote by special ballot ahead of the May 29 election day. Caley Ramsay, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Elections Alberta is allowing wildfire evacuees to vote by special ballot ahead of the May 29 election day.

Those who had to evacuate their homes due to wildfires can request to have a special ballot package mailed to them or vote at their local returning office or Elections Alberta office.

This option works for anyone who can put in a mailing address where they can safely retrieve the package or has a local returning office they can visit. Completed packages can be dropped off at a local returning office or returned by mail.

Elections Alberta said evacuees also have the option to vote in advance, and any Albertan can vote at any location in the province between May 23 and May 27.

If evacuees are still unable to return home by May 29, Elections Alberta will help find other polling locations depending on their location on election day.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

This comes after fire officials estimated that around 29,000 Albertans have been affected by evacuation orders as of Sunday.

On Saturday, Smith announced that the government of Alberta has declared a provincial state of emergency “to protect the safety, health and well-being of Albertans.”

For more information on how to apply for a special ballot package, visit the Elections Alberta website.

More on Canada
Alberta politicsElections AlbertaAlberta electionsAlberta Wildfire Evacueesalberta elections 2023alberta wildifre evacuees votingspecial ballot elections alberta
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers