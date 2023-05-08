Menu

Crime

Driver charged for using licence plate concealing device on sportscar in Milton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 8, 2023 12:27 pm
Halton police charged the owner of a high-end sports car for concealing his licence plate via a remote-controlled shield. View image in full screen
Halton police charged the owner of a high-end sports car for concealing his licence plate via a remote-controlled shield. @HRPSMiltHH / Twitter
A driver has been charged after a vehicle was caught with an electronic licence plate concealer on a roadway in Milton, Ont.

In a social media post on Sunday, Halton regional police say the black Porsche was initially pulled over under suspicion it was an “unplated vehicle.”

An officer later realized the high-performance sports car actually had a remote control sliding hideaway licence plate attached to its rear.

“The licence plate could be concealed by pressing a button from the driver’s seat,” the Halton Regional Police Service said in the post.

Stealth plates can be found on some popular e-commerce websites for roughly $150.

Section 13 (2) of Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act stipulates that plates, including numbers, on a given vehicle must be kept clean and obstructed at all times.

“The view of the number plate shall not be obscured or obstructed by spare tires, bumper bars, any part of the vehicle, any attachments to the vehicle or the load carried, ” the act states.

The ticket for an obstructed licence plate runs between $85 and $110 plus a potential conviction on a driver’s abstract.

