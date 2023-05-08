Driver charged for using licence plate concealing device on sportscar in Milton

Send this page to someone via email

A driver has been charged after a vehicle was caught with an electronic licence plate concealer on a roadway in Milton, Ont.

In a social media post on Sunday, Halton regional police say the black Porsche was initially pulled over under suspicion it was an “unplated vehicle.”

An officer later realized the high-performance sports car actually had a remote control sliding hideaway licence plate attached to its rear.

The Milton District Response Unit stopped what they thought was a un-plated vehicle tonight. Investigation revealed that the driver had a licence plate concealing device. The driver was charged. The licence plate could be concealed by pressing a button from the driver’s seat! ^cm pic.twitter.com/WHpGvVmXWv — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) May 7, 2023

“The licence plate could be concealed by pressing a button from the driver’s seat,” the Halton Regional Police Service said in the post.

Stealth plates can be found on some popular e-commerce websites for roughly $150.

Section 13 (2) of Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act stipulates that plates, including numbers, on a given vehicle must be kept clean and obstructed at all times.

“The view of the number plate shall not be obscured or obstructed by spare tires, bumper bars, any part of the vehicle, any attachments to the vehicle or the load carried, ” the act states.

The ticket for an obstructed licence plate runs between $85 and $110 plus a potential conviction on a driver’s abstract.