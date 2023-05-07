Wildfires, floods: B.C. officials keeping close eye on water levels and out-of-control fires

Send this page to someone via email

The two out-of-control wildfires in northeastern British Columbia that have already forced some residents to leave their homes are expected to grow bigger in the next few days.

The Peace River Regional District said in a statement that strong winds are “expected to contribute to the continued growth” of both the Boundary Lake and Red Creek wildfires, located about 1,300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, for the next 24 to 48 hours.

District board chair Leonard Hiebert said that the wildfires are aggressive in their spread since their discoveries on Friday, and the safety risk is significant enough that all residents of areas covered by evacuation orders should leave immediately.

The regional district’s area that covers both Boundary Lake and Red Creek has declared a state of local emergency to allow it to respond quickly to the wildfires.

The Boundary Lake wildfire covers 1,900 hectares near Goodlow, B.C., while the Red Creek blaze encompasses 1,550 hectares about 20 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.

A third wildfire 700 kilometres to the south at Teare Creek also continues to burn, but the BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is now under control and unlikely to spread, while the evacuation orders and alerts for residents near the village of McBride have been rescinded.

Flood watches and warnings also continue to persist in much of British Columbia’s Interior, but water levels appear to be receding at one of the hardest-hit communities.

Even so, Cache Creek, a village about 350 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, remains under a state of local emergency, which was extended Saturday evening.

Village officials said 21 properties remain on evacuation order while 12 others are on alert, and the state of local emergency has been extended to May 13 at midnight.

MLA Jackie Tegart, whose Fraser-Nicola constituency includes Cache Creek, said it appears the water levels have receded and residents are hopeful the worst of the flood threat is over.

Tegart, who met with Cache Creek residents Saturday, said they are tired but preparing to clean up the damage done by flooding during the last week.

About half of B.C. remains under flood watch, warning or advisory.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, 30 kilometres east of Vancouver, ordered the evacuation of 40 properties in and around Grand Forks on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2023.