Crime

Suspicious package left at Nelson police detachment closes facility, road

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 7, 2023 3:47 pm
View image in full screen
A Nelson Police Department vehicle. File
A suspicious package that was deposited in the early hours of Sunday closed the Nelson, B.C., police detachment.

Sgt. Dan Markevich told Global News two suspects walked into the police department’s parking lot in the early morning hours and deposited the package.

Nelson police investigating potential hate crimes stemming from drag storytime

An on-duty officer approached the two individuals but the suspects quickly left the area and were not located.

Upon inspection of the package that was left behind, the officer deemed it to be suspicious.

“He viewed the package and it was very suspicious,” Markevich said. “He contacted the RCMP’s explosive unit and they have decided to come up to give us a hand with it.

“We have proactively closed off the parking lot, the office and the street in front.”

The entire 600-block of Stanley Street has been closed through the day Sunday.

The RCMP unit is expected to arrive around 3 p.m.

More to come…

Nelson police officers facing discipline following report on racist messages
