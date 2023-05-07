Suspicious package left at Nelson police detachment closes facility, road

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious package that was deposited in the early hours of Sunday closed the Nelson, B.C., police detachment.

Sgt. Dan Markevich told Global News two suspects walked into the police department’s parking lot in the early morning hours and deposited the package.

An on-duty officer approached the two individuals but the suspects quickly left the area and were not located.

Upon inspection of the package that was left behind, the officer deemed it to be suspicious.

“He viewed the package and it was very suspicious,” Markevich said. “He contacted the RCMP’s explosive unit and they have decided to come up to give us a hand with it.

“We have proactively closed off the parking lot, the office and the street in front.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We have proactively closed off the parking lot, the office and the street in front."

The entire 600-block of Stanley Street has been closed through the day Sunday.

The RCMP unit is expected to arrive around 3 p.m.

