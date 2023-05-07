Canada’s Pamela Ware wins silver in women’s diving at World Cup in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Pamela Ware captured silver in the women’s three-metre springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup on Sunday.

Chen Yiwen of China won gold and American Sarah Bacon took bronze.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Pamela Ware, of Canada, competes during the women's three-metre synchronized springboard preliminary round at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 in Montreal, Saturday, May 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

Ware’s medal was Canada’s second podium appearance of the week.

The 30-year-old from Greenfield Park, Que., partnered with Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., to win bronze in the women’s three-metre synchro on Friday.

Vallee finished ninth in the individual event.

Earlier Sunday, Canada’s Caeli McKay finished fifth and Celina Toth was seventh in the women’s 10-metre platform individual final.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Caeli McKay of Canada competes during the women's 10m platform preliminary round at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 in Montreal, Friday, May 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Quan Hongchan, of China, competes during the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 in Montreal, Sunday, May 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

Chinese divers Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi won gold and silver and Britain’s Andrea Spendolini Sirieix took bronze.

McKay, from Calgary, placed third in the preliminary round on Friday. She teamed with Ottawa’s Kate Miller for a fifth-place finish in the 10-metre synchro competition on Saturday.

China’s Wang Zongyuan won gold in the men’s three-metre springboard final on Sunday. Australia’s Li Shixin took silver and Germany’s Moritz Wesemann picked up bronze.

1 1 View image in gallery mode Gold medal winner Quan Hongchan, centre, of China, poses on the podium with silver medalist Chen Yuxi, also of China, and bronze medalist Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, of the United Kingdom, following the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 in Montreal, Sunday, May 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

Victoria’s Bryden Hattie was ninth.

Canada’s Nathan Zsombor-Murray was scheduled to dive in the men’s 10-metre platform final later Sunday. The team event final was scheduled for the evening.

The competition is Montreal’s first senior diving event since 2020 and the second of three World Cup meetings this year.

The first was held in Xi’an, China in April. The top 18 athletes in individual events and top eight teams in synchronized and team events will qualify for the World Cup Super Final this August in Berlin.

The world championships, set for July 14-22, will take place in Fukuoka, Japan.