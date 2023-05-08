Meet a Nova Scotia man who devoured 14 tacos in just 10 minutes

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven participants, dozens of rowdy supporters, and more than 100 tacos.

That was the spectacle on display at Antojo in downtown Halifax on Sunday, as the Mexican-inspired restaurant hosted a taco-eating contest as part of their weekend’s Cinco De Mayo celebrations.

“I just try and shake up the food scene a little bit,” said Jeremey Chater, host and co-organizer of the afternoon’s event.

“I want to create more events, more than just going to a restaurant to dine.”

Contestants stuffed their faces with as many “Al pastor” tacos as possible in the 10-minute time slot, while putting forth their best efforts not to “repel.” As a printed handout for participants stated: if you vomit, you’re out.

Richard Banman, a second-place contender in a contest appearance a few years back, had an optimistic approach prior to chowing down on the flavorful Mexican street food.

“The odds are pretty good I’m going to enjoy tacos. Whether I’m going to win or not, I’m not sure,” he said.

View image in full screen Richard Banman enjoying his tacos as he attempts to secure a first-place finish.

As a tight race came to a close, an extra 30 seconds was added onto the 10-minute timer to allow contestants to finish chewing before counting how many plates were finished. Each plate contained five tacos.

Unfortunately for Banman, he’ll have to wait another year to be crowned champion.

A final count was completed and Antojo had a winner.

“I feel vindicated,” said Brad LeBlanc, the event’s champion, as he wiped his hands clean of any remains of the pineapple-and-pork tacos.

“I came here in 2019, lost by about half a taco, so I made sure I put my ‘A game’ up for it. So I’m happy with the verdict.”

The 45-year-old from Bedford, N.S., consumed 14 and a half tacos in 10 minutes. He says he ate over 17 during his second-place finish a few years back but said the ones from this year went down a bit slower, as they “were a little fuller.”

View image in full screen Contestants compete to see who can eat the most tacos in 10 minutes. LeBlanc stood for the entirety of the event.

“I think from doing it before, it can mentally psych you out. It helps to just know what it takes to win,” said LeBlanc when asked how he upheld the mental strength throughout the 10-minute eating contest.

“And also doing a hard-ass workout beforehand to build up my appetite.”

Lia Beveridge, deputy general manager at the restaurant, said it was their first taco-eating contest since 2019.

“We used to do it for Cinco De Mayo every year,” she said, adding it was an ideal time to bring back the event, with the weekend of the Mexican holiday aligning with the restaurant’s first Sunday opening of the year.

“It was definitely a success.”

She said the competition even attracted people from outside of the city.

“One gentleman had been visiting from New Mexico and saw that it was up, and he wanted to do it, so he came in and that was our third-place winner.”

The winner of the competition received a bundle of prizes including a $50 gift card, Antojo merchandise, and a Corona hammock.

Cinco De Mayo is an annual celebration that takes place on May 5 to honour Mexico’s victory over invading troops from France during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. It’s considered a holiday in the state of Puebla, Mexico, but is widely treated in other countries as an occasion to celebrate Mexican culture and heritage.