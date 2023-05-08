Ongoing History Daily: The first drum machine

Send this page to someone via email

Once upon a time, bands that wanted percussion in their music needed a real live human to keep the beat. That all began to change with an inventor named Ismail al-Jazari. He wrote a book called The Book of Knowledge of Ingenious Mechanical Devices.

It describes 50 mechanical devices as well as instructions on how to build them. Al-Jazari was fascinated by automata, machines that operated on their own.

One such machine outlined in this book was something built on a boat featuring four robot-like musicians, a flutist, a harpist, and two tambourine players, all of which were powered by moving water and a series of gears and axles. When turned on the robots played a tune with a rhythm track. By making small adjustments, the rhythm could be changed.

Al-Jazari had essentially invited the first-ever programmable drum machine. This was in the year 1206. More next time.