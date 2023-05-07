Menu

Traffic

Driver charged after head-on crash kills woman in Lakeshore, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 7, 2023 1:20 pm
opp cruiser
OPP cruiser. File photo
OPP have charged a man after a woman was killed following a head-on crash in Lakeshore, Ont.

Police were called shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle crash on County Road 22, east of Wallace Line Road.

A 70-year-old woman from Lakeshore suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated at the scene by paramedics and arrested by officers.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death. He was held in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

County Road 22 was closed for several hours between Patillo Road and Old Tecumseh Road but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

