High Level saving grace for northern Alberta wildfire evacuees

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes on Fox Lake and into makeshift emergency evacuation centres.

Communities in High Level, Fort Vermillion and John D’Or Prairire have opened their doors to their neighbours as wildfires rage through northern Alberta. However, they only have so much space to offer the hundreds of people fleeing their homes.

“There’s no place for people to go and be comfortable and all together and that is the thing that I feel … having the children and the elders together,” said High Level Mayor, Crystal McAteer.

This is the 12th time since 2003 that High Level has been used as an evacuation hub, but between hotels and cots in the town arena, the town can take in a maximum of around 1,600 people.

The town has been asking the government for a multi-use evacuation centre for years and have been told the new centre is a priority, but nothing has been approved.

“I was hopeful when I saw 350 million allocated in the budget but now it’s been allocated to Calgary if they build an arena,” said McAteer.

Although the chief of Little Red River Cree Nation agrees a large facility in High Level would be ideal, he says his focus is on the infrastructure here on the First Nation, like paving Highway 58 and connecting the shores of the Peace River.

“I think if we had the proper infrastructure in northern Alberta … I think we would have been a little faster at getting people out,” said Chief Conroy Sewepagaham.

The only way in and out of Fox Lake is by barge over Peace River. This led to panic on Thursday when, at one point, there were 600 people waiting to cross. Once on the other side, there are kilometres of gravel road that lead, at times, to blinding dust.

“If we had got all the vehicles out, some 1,000 vehicles out and on that road, it would have been another catastrophe,” said Sewepagaham.

Thankfully, everyone made it out safe and no injuries were reported as of Saturday morning. But an additional 500 evacuees are expected as an emergency evacuation notice was issued for Rainbow Lake Saturday afternoon. In response, High Level is setting up its curling rink for the newcomers.

The province addressed the rapidly growing wildfire situation in Alberta Saturday during a noon news conference.

“Municipalities are mandated to have the evacuation plans in place before an event like this happens,” said Alberta assistant deputy minister Stephen LaCroix, as he addressed the issue of space for evacuees. “Traditionally, about 25 per cent of people being evacuated actually show up at a reception centre.”

— With files from Erin Chalmers, Global News