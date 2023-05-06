Montreal Community Cares Foundation holds 2nd annual walk-a-thon

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Community Cares Foundation (MCCF) held its second annual Power of Sports Walk-a-thon at the Georges St. Pierre park in the city’s NDG borough.

The fundraiser benefits several foundations that support youth, including MCCF and Red Rush Basketball.

“The money goes into these kids and their families to allow them the opportunity to get in a gym to get on the court, to put on a uniform, to help a family subsidize what they can’t,” said MCCF founder Denburk Reid.

Funds are also used to provide better training for coaches and athletes, and to purchase much-needed athletic equipment.

I think it’s super important for the kids to be out there,” said professional soccer player and member of the Canadian National Soccer Team, James Pantemis.

“I think this event is a perfect example of what we can do to raise money to fund those youth programs,” he added.

Saturday’s walk-a-thon brought together well-known Montreal athletes and community leaders including Côte-des-Neiges-NDG Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, who says sports helped her and her siblings stay out of trouble.

“In sports we would be in contact with positive leaders, for example, so it’s going to help us with our life choices,” she said.

Participants on Saturday spent the afternoon playing sports, talking to athletes and finished with a short walk around the neighbourhood.

Lots of family energy, fun, smiles, a lot of hot dog eating, music, dancing, kids playing on the bouncy house, kids playing their basketball, playing their soccer, said Reid. “It’s just a good time through sports,” he added.

Event ambassadors agree sports is also important for mental health, especially after lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s getting the youth out there, it’s getting them involved,” said The Sick Podcast host Tony Marinaro. “It’s going to make for a much more resilient youth and hopefully they can stay involved and do as many activities for as long as they can,” added Marinaro.

Tyrese Samuel grew up in LaSalle and now plays in the NCAA for the University of Florida. He is also one step away from playing in the NBA and thanks community programs for his success.

“They kind of just moulded me into the player that I am today and all these community centres from all over Montreal just keep on helping the youth,” said Samuel.

The event is hoping to raise at least $200,000. The campaign runs until June 4.