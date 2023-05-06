Menu

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s Alexandra Park area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 6, 2023 10:33 am
Toronto police say a shooting was reported around 5 a.m. on May 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a shooting was reported around 5 a.m. on May 6, 2023. Global News
A man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning after a shooting in Toronto.

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Toronto police were told that a man had been found suffering from a gunshot wound near Queen Street West and Denison Avenue.

Police said in a tweet that the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was released, nor was it immediately clear what had happened leading up to the shooting.

Toronto police did not have an update on the man’s condition on Saturday morning.

