Indian Head RCMP investigate hoax call

Indian Head RCMP have launched a public mischief investigation after a hoax phone call on Tuesday, May 2.

The detachment received an urgent report of a homicide and an armed suspect at a residence in Montmartre. RCMP say the caller claimed to be hiding in a room from the killer. According to RCMP, when officers arrived on the scene the occupants of the home had no knowledge of the call. Police made sure there was no active threat. The identity of the caller is unknown at this time.

RCMP say many resources had been engaged by the time they realized it was a hoax including an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle drone, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP and the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services, a Provincial Protective Services Branch Conservation Officer, a Saskatchewan RCMP Crisis Negotiator, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Divisional Operational Communication Centre, and SaskTel who was working to help gather information to trace the origin of the call.

Emergency Medical Services were on standby, and there was a request for assistance from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team, Regina Police Service, and the Saskatchewan Protection and Response Team in the event the incident escalated.

RCMP say during the two hours they were responding to the hoax, they received 53 unrelated calls for service.