Fire

Northeastern B.C. under smoky skies bulletins as fires rage in Alberta

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 10:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Dozens of Alberta wildfires force thousands to flee'
Dozens of Alberta wildfires force thousands to flee
WATCH: Raging wildfires in northern Alberta have prompted thousands of people from their homes, including the Indigenous community of Fox Lake, where more than 3,500 people live. Neetu Garcha reports from High Level, Alberta on the efforts to fight the flames, how some evacuees had never left their community before, and the fears of what they'll return to.
The northeastern corner of British Columbia has been put under a smoky skies bulletin, as wildfires rage in neighbouring Alberta.

Up to 13,000 people in Alberta were affected by evacuation orders on Friday, as crews battled more than 900 fires across the province amid dry conditions and high winds.

There are also several active fires in B.C.’s northeast, including the 60-hectare Coffee Creek wildfire just northwest of Fort St. John.

Smoke from both is affecting air quality in the regions around Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, the B.C.’s Environment Ministry said in the bulletin.

Click to play video: 'Cell video shows frightening moments as residents flee northern Alberta wildfire'
Cell video shows frightening moments as residents flee northern Alberta wildfire

The conditions are forecast to persist for at least the next 24 to 48 hours.

B.C.’s Air Quality Health Index reported a rating of 8, or “high risk” in the Fort St. John area on Friday, with a forecast of 5 falling to 4, both “moderate risk,” Friday night and through the weekend.

Residents are being urged to stop or cut back on activity levels if they become uncomfortable breathing, to stay cool and hydrated, and to keep medication at hand if they have asthma or chronic illnesses.

To avoid smoke exposure, the bulletin recommends staying indoors, using a HEPA air filter or to replace the filter in one’s forced air heating/cooling system and running the fan continuously.

FireWeatherWildfireBC WildfireAlberta wildfireSmokeWildfire SmokeWildfire SeasonFort St. JohnB.C. weatherFort Nelsonnortheastern bcsmoky sies bulletin
