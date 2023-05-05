BBCAN11 What Happened In The House Ep9 Renee Mior

We are officially one week to finale! Anika pulled out her first ever HOH win this week and decided to nominate Claudia and Renee for eviction! Spicy V also made an appearance this week and hosted the Wendy’s Auction which came with tons of emotions and tough decisions on what the houseguests should bid on! Ty won the POV again this week bringing his total winnings to 5 and decided to take Claudia off the block forcing Anika to put her bestie Daniel up! Renee tried to persuade Ty to keep her but it the vote came down to a tie in which Anika voted her out. Find out if she thinks Claudia could have done more to keep her in the house and does she regret not backdooring Ty on her HOH?