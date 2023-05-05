HockeyFest takes over downtown London, Ont. with over 100 teams competing

Send this page to someone via email

The world’s largest street hockey festival will take over downtown London, Ont., for the weekend.

HockeyFest will be set up in the downtown core all day Saturday and Sunday so that over 250 ball hockey games can take place for kids and adults.

The fifth iteration of the event in London, HockeyFest features 130 teams playing three-on-three across 12 different mini-rinks.

“To bring a couple of thousand people downtown Saturday and Sunday is a lot of fun to see,” said Brad Jones, the organizer of the London event.

The road hockey rinks will be 50 per cent to scale of a real NHL rink, with netting, boards, NHL-sized nets and referees for each game.

Besides being able to catch a game, there will be live music at night, food vendors and mini-games to test shooting accuracy and hardest shot. Mike Grinnell and RA from Spittin’ Chiclets will also be on hand all weekend.

Ahead of the massive two-day event over the weekend, a special corporate tournament was held to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We’re honoured to be a part of this exciting event,” said Erin Bhatia, director of the southwestern Ontario chapter for Make-A-Wish Canada.

“Thousands of wishes are still waiting to be granted and we cannot grant those wishes without your help.”

View image in full screen Corporate teams take part in a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish in advance of HockeyFest on May 6 and 7. Marshall Healey/980 CFPL

In town for the fundraiser tournament on Friday were Toronto Maple Leaf legends Doug Gilmour and Curtis Joseph.

“It’s such a great event. It’s exceeded my expectations and it’s great for the community,” said Joseph.

The rinks will be set up along Dufferin Avenue, Wellington Street and Clarence Street all around Victoria Park.

The ball hockey will get underway at 8 a.m. on both days and go until 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.