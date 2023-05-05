Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘It’s surreal’: Canadian to play King Charles’s former cello in coronation concert

By Morgan Lowrie The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2023 4:54 pm
Click to play video: 'The final countdown to the coronation'
The final countdown to the coronation
Last minute preparations are underway with less than 24 hours left until the coronation of King Charles. Our royal correspondent Bonnie Brownlee joins us live outside Westminster Abbey to give us a preview ahead of the historic event.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When Marion Portelance plays in King Charles’s coronation concert on Sunday, she’ll be playing a cello with a special connection to the monarch.

The student from the Royal College of Music, who is originally from Montreal, will be playing on a William Forster cello from 1804 that is believed to the same one once owned and played by King Charles.

The 24-year-old says she’s honoured and excited to play at the concert, which follows Saturday’s coronation ceremony.

“It’s surreal to me to be able to participate in a historic event like this,” she said in an interview.

She said the instrument was played by King Charles during his days as a student. It was later sold to benefit charity, Portelance said, and then donated by the Linbury Trust to the Royal College of Music’s collection.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, a lot of history and a beautiful instrument, and it sounds amazing,” she said.

Portelance is part of a string quartet that will perform a new arrangement of the song “Somewhere” from West Side Story, as part of a collaboration that includes the Royal Opera and the Royal Ballet. The Royal College of Art will provide a visual backdrop.

“It’s just a big collaboration of all sorts of arts and I think it represents really well the fact that King Charles was always a big advocate for the arts and especially for music,” said Portelance, who is a graduate of the Conservatoire de musique de Montreal.

Click to play video: 'Never-before-seen photos of King Charles'
Never-before-seen photos of King Charles

She said she was contacted a few months ago to ask if she was free the first weekend in May, but only later found out why.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Pop stars Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and opera singer Andrea Bocelli are among the headliners that are scheduled to be performing at Sunday’s concert at Windsor Castle.

Portelance got a chance to visit the site for the first time on Thursday for a rehearsal, which made the situation feel even more real.

Portelance said she’s more excited than nervous, but is trying not to think about whether the King will be paying special attention to her performance on the cello he used to play.

More on Canada
MusicRoyalsking charlesMonarchyKing Charles IIIBritish MonarchyCoronationKing charles coronationking charles III coronationConservatoire de musique de MontrealKing Charles coronation concertMarion PortelanceRoyal College of Music
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers