Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide of woman in Little Grand Rapids

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 2:11 pm
RCMP Little Grand Rapids detachment.
RCMP Little Grand Rapids detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in the Manitoba community of Little Grand Rapids are investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman as a homicide.

Police said they were called to an area home around 4:15 p.m. Thursday with the report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found and arrested two men, age 25 and 35.

Later that day, a woman was taken to the local nursing station, where she was pronounced dead. Police determined she lived at the same home where the two men were arrested.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP, along with major crimes and forensic identificaiton services, continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'RCMP release details on Garden Hill homicide, Pas body found'
RCMP release details on Garden Hill homicide, Pas body found
RCMPHomicideManitoba RCMPcrime in Manitobawoman killedManitoba homicideLittle Grand Rapids RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers