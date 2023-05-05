Manitoba RCMP investigate homicide of woman in Little Grand Rapids

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the Manitoba community of Little Grand Rapids are investigating the death of a 63-year-old woman as a homicide.

Police said they were called to an area home around 4:15 p.m. Thursday with the report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found and arrested two men, age 25 and 35.

Later that day, a woman was taken to the local nursing station, where she was pronounced dead. Police determined she lived at the same home where the two men were arrested.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP, along with major crimes and forensic identificaiton services, continue to investigate.