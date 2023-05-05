Menu

Weather

Okanagan residents urged to brace for severe thunderstorms

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 2:55 pm
WATCH: Communities in the B.C. Interior are on high alert as snow melt combined with a forecast of heavy rain threatens to worsen flood conditions.
It’s expected to be a blustery weekend in the Okanagan.

Environment Canada issued a storm watch and special weather statement that covers the Okanagan and Boundary areas, noting conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

“Showers, at times heavy, will develop (Friday) as the first of multiple systems arrives,” Environment Canada said in the alert.

“By this afternoon, showers will intensify with embedded thunderstorms further increasing precipitation amounts.”

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads and, should these conditions emerge, it’s likely to worsen existing flooding. Mudslides are also possible from heavy rainfall on the melting mid-high elevation snowpack.

The intensity of the rain remains to be seen will depend on the embedded thunderstorms.

“Nevertheless, the threat for sudden heavy downpours and flash flooding on top of the volatile spring snowmelt conditions remains,” the national weather agency said.

