Smile Cookie Campaign proceeds help Durham Children’s Aid Foundation

The Smile Cookie Campaign is in full swing this week, so feeding your sweet tooth craving with a cookie will feel extra rewarding.

This year, 100 per cent of proceeds from cookie sales in Durham Region will be going towards supporting the Durham Children’s Aid Foundation.

Since 2004, the foundation has been working to help children, youth and families across the region living in vulnerable situation.

“A lot of our families have suffered a loss of employment, and some people decided not to continue education,” said Dennis Ullman, executive director of the Children’s Aid Foundation.

“And the rising cost of food has a huge impact on a lot of our families, who live paycheque to paycheque.”

Bursaries from the campaign will help fund resources with mental health supports, education, and the battle with human trafficking.

“In this region especially, there is a big issue of a lot of human trafficking,” Ullman said. “We have a lot of victims that we are working with.”

Ullman said Children’s Aid helps victims with “housing, food, shelter, and education, and any counselling they need moving forward.”

Another plus, said John Henry, regional chair of Durham, is that it’s hard to turn down a cookie.

“If you walk into your office with a bunch of cookies with a smile on them, it makes everybody happy,” Henry said.

“It could change the whole environment, and it’s participating in a great cause, helping people you work with, and helping people you don’t see.”

Last year, according to Tim Hortons, the campaign hit a record, raising $15 million across Canada and helping over 600 charities and community groups. In Durham Region, over $200,000 was raised, and organizers are hoping to top that this year.