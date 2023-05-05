Huge penis mowed into lawn at King Charles’ coronation event site

As far as pranks go, this one will be hard to beat.
Pranksters have mowed a giant, symmetrical erect penis into the lawn of a venue where a major coronation celebration is set to occur.
According to multiple outlets, the 30-foot phallus appeared overnight on the lawn of Royal Crescent in Bath, England, and was visible Thursday. The site is scheduled to host a Georgian-themed “grand coronation party” on Saturday, in honour of King Charles III’s coronation.
“Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era,” a flyer for the Royal Crescent event reads. “Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen.”
While many are likely tickled by the cocky prank, it’s sure to rub others the wrong way.
The Royal Crescent is a tourist destination in Bath, known for its “perfect lawn” that dates back to the 18th century and was featured in the Netflix drama Bridgerton.
The Bath and North East Somerset Council, which is responsible for the lawn, have not addressed the issue publicly so far.
- Masked teens attack, try to shoot 14-year-old on school bus in Maryland
- King Charles’ coronation to flaunt the royal bounty despite cost-of-living crisis
- Wagner chief threatens to pull troops out of Bakhmut: ‘Our losses are growing’
- Sex offender killed wife and 5 teenagers in murder-suicide, Oklahoma police say
Comments