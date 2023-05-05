Huge penis mowed into lawn at King Charles’ coronation event site

See more sharing options

As far as pranks go, this one will be hard to beat.

Pranksters have mowed a giant, symmetrical erect penis into the lawn of a venue where a major coronation celebration is set to occur.

Some pranksters mowed a giant penis into the lawn of the Royal Crescent leading up to King Charles coronation this weekend 🫣 pic.twitter.com/9DU5cv0EIa — Jordin Roussell (@jordinjroussell) May 5, 2023

According to multiple outlets, the 30-foot phallus appeared overnight on the lawn of Royal Crescent in Bath, England, and was visible Thursday. The site is scheduled to host a Georgian-themed “grand coronation party” on Saturday, in honour of King Charles III’s coronation.

“Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era,” a flyer for the Royal Crescent event reads. “Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen.”

While many are likely tickled by the cocky prank, it’s sure to rub others the wrong way.

Mowing a penis into a royal lawn this weekend is top tier banter. Bravo 👏🏻 a standing ovation from Kath x pic.twitter.com/x9ALRTiFmv — Kath On Reception (@KathOnReception) May 5, 2023

#KingCharlesCoronation Residents looking forward to their party in Bath tomorrow with a giant penis on the lawn. I know its childish but it did make me laugh. pic.twitter.com/D3mr7kWhPU — zak the dog 1999-2014 (@zakthedog1) May 4, 2023

I would like a postcard of the giant penis in the coronation party lawn — Selina Chan (@iamselinachan) May 5, 2023

The Royal Crescent is a tourist destination in Bath, known for its “perfect lawn” that dates back to the 18th century and was featured in the Netflix drama Bridgerton.

The Bath and North East Somerset Council, which is responsible for the lawn, have not addressed the issue publicly so far.