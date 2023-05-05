Menu

Huge penis mowed into lawn at King Charles’ coronation event site

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 5, 2023 12:57 pm
A split photo of Prince Charles grimacing on one side and a lawnmower on the other. View image in full screen
A giant, erect penis was mowed into a lawn in England where a major coronation celebration is set to take place. Getty Images
As far as pranks go, this one will be hard to beat.

Pranksters have mowed a giant, symmetrical erect penis into the lawn of a venue where a major coronation celebration is set to occur.

According to multiple outlets, the 30-foot phallus appeared overnight on the lawn of Royal Crescent in Bath, England, and was visible Thursday. The site is scheduled to host a Georgian-themed “grand coronation party” on Saturday, in honour of King Charles III’s coronation.

“Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era,” a flyer for the Royal Crescent event reads. “Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen.”

While many are likely tickled by the cocky prank, it’s sure to rub others the wrong way.

The Royal Crescent is a tourist destination in Bath, known for its “perfect lawn” that dates back to the 18th century and was featured in the Netflix drama Bridgerton.

The Bath and North East Somerset Council, which is responsible for the lawn, have not addressed the issue publicly so far.

