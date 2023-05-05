Surrey RCMP looking to identify assault suspects from March protest 

Surrey RCMP has released videos of three suspects believed to be responsible for an assault at a protest, in the hope of furthering its investigation.

On March 19, around 5:50 p.m. on 132 Street, a protest was held outside an event organized for the high commissioner of India, amid civil unrest in the region of Punjab in India.

During the protest, police said a fight broke out in the crowd, resulting in one man sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in an assault.

“The RCMP respects the right to peaceful protests, but unlawful and violent activity such as assaults, will not be tolerated,” Surrey RCMP Corp. Sarbjit Sangha said. “It is not always safe for police to take immediate enforcement action within a large group of protesters; however, these offences continue to be fully investigated and could lead to subsequent arrests or charges.”

In one of the videos, a suspect is seen in his mid-20s to early 30s, with a long black beard, wearing all dark clothing, a blue vest and a blue turban.

In the other video, a second suspect, also in his mid-20s to early 30s is seen, with a short black bear, wearing all-black clothing, a black vest and a black turban. He is seen holding a yellow flag. In the same video, the third suspect is seen and is described as a man in his early 20s, wearing all black clothing and a bright orange mask.

On March 20, Sameer Kaushal, a journalist and news director with AM600 Sher E Punjab Radio, said he was in Surrey Sunday for an event at the Taj Park Convention Centre welcoming the high commissioner of India’s first visit to the west coast.

The event was ultimately cancelled for security reasons.

When he arrived, he found a large protest, and said demonstrators would not allow him to access the event.

When he identified himself as a journalist and asked the protesters if he could interview their organizers about their concerns, things quickly went sour, he told Global News on Monday.

“They tried to instigate the whole crowd. Approximately 50 to 60 youngsters, they came around me, they made a circle, they had covered their faces with clothes, and they were just pushing me and threatening me and abusing me in my mother tongue,” he said.

“By the time the RCMP cops they saw me and they just took me out from the crowd and said, ‘You have to leave this place for your own safety as we cannot give you the security over here.’”

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn confirmed police were investigating alleged assault involving a different male victim at the protest and said Mounties were seeking witnesses and video.

“There is an assault investigation into the assault of one person who was in the crowd and did appear to be swarmed and assaulted by multiple people,” she said.

“Officers were on scene and did witness the assault take place and were able to enter the crowd, intervene and help escort the victim out of the situation. He was then placed in the back of a police car for his own personal safety.”

Anyone who can help identify the suspect or with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

— With files from Simon Little, Julie Nolin and Associated Press