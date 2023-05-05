Menu

Canada

Hydro One reports Q1 profit down from year ago, revenue higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2023 10:39 am
A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. View image in full screen
A Hydro One office is pictured in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Hydro One Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago due higher operation, maintenance and administrative costs, offset in part by higher revenues.

The power utility says it earned $282 million or 47 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31.

The result compared with a profit of $310 million or 52 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $2.07 billion, up from nearly $2.05 billion in the first three months of 2022.

Revenue less the cost of purchased power was $1.06 billion, up from $1.03 billion a year earlier.

Hydro One is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider.

Following the money: Peterborough Distribution Inc. sale to Hydro One
