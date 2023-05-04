5 men charged in connection with attempted robbery at Brampton jewelry store

Send this page to someone via email

Five men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery attempt in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said that on April 6 at around 11 a.m., officers received a report of an attempted robbery at a jewelry store in the McLaughlin Road and Wanless Drive area.

Police said suspects, allegedly armed with firearms and other weapons, attempted to break into the store but were not successful.

Officers said the suspects fled the area in a white Dodge Durango which did not have licence plates.

Police said one victim suffered minor injuries in the incident.

“Investigative efforts led to the identity of one of the culprits and several associated addresses throughout the GTA,” police said Thursday in a news release.

Officers said multiple search warrants were executed and suspects were arrested and charged with a combined 53 offences.

Police said four firearms, various ammunition, a bulletproof vest, at least 370 pounds of marijuana, $65,000 in cash, a taser, jewelry and other offence-related property were allegedly seized.

According to police, on April 7 five men were arrested, charged and held for bail hearings in Brampton.

Five men have been charged in connection with an attempted robbery in Brampton, police say.

Officers said 41-year-old Kurt Downer of no fixed address, 30-year-old Darnyl Campbell from Mississauga, 31-year-old Jamiel Smith, 26-year-old Kudzai Nyembe Mafohla of no fixed address and 31-year-old Keenan Watson of no fixed address were charged in connection with the incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

