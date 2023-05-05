Wellington County buys land from catholic school board for $5.5 million

Send this page to someone via email

The County of Wellington has bought up properties from the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

The county issued a news release on Thursday that it has purchased the land at 59, 69, and 75 Woolwich St. in Guelph from the catholic school board for $5,560,000.

The County currently owns and operates a building on 74 Woolwich St., directly across from the school board offices.

The Wellington Catholic District School Board says it has been working to consolidate its Catholic Education Centre’s property holdings in order to create operational efficiencies and address accessibility in an alternative location.

County council approved the purchase of the land back in June 2022, and has since negotiated a final agreement with the catholic board to solidify the purchase.

The county says they plan to utilize their new space for future office space and parking.