Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wellington County buys land from catholic school board for $5.5 million

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 5, 2023 10:44 am
Head office of Wellington Catholic District School Board on Woolwich St. in Guelph.
Head office of Wellington Catholic District School Board on Woolwich St. in Guelph. WCDSB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The County of Wellington has bought up properties from the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

The county issued a news release on Thursday that it has purchased the land at 59, 69, and 75 Woolwich St. in Guelph from the catholic school board for $5,560,000.

The County currently owns and operates a building on 74 Woolwich St., directly across from the school board offices.

The Wellington Catholic District School Board says it has been working to consolidate its Catholic Education Centre’s property holdings in order to create operational efficiencies and address accessibility in an alternative location.

Trending Now

County council approved the purchase of the land back in June 2022, and has since negotiated a final agreement with the catholic board to solidify the purchase.

The county says they plan to utilize their new space for future office space and parking.

Advertisement
More on Canada
Real EstateGuelph NewsofficeWellington Catholic District School BoardpropertiesCounty of WellingtonCatholic Education Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers