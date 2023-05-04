Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested after series of assaults targeting women in northwest Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 5:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police issue warning after 7 women attacked in Cumberland area'
Edmonton police issue warning after 7 women attacked in Cumberland area
In the month of April, seven women were attacked in the single north Edmonton neighbourhood of Cumberland and police believe a single perpetrator is involved. Sarah Ryan has the details.
Edmonton police said a man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with a series of assaults targeting women in the Cumberland neighbourhood.

Police said they were trying to find a man they believed was responsible for seven different assaults and sexual assaults that took place during the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. last month, between April 2 and April 30.

The “escalating nature of these assaults” prompted EPS to issue a warning to the public. Police said, “Investigators from the sexual assault section had confidently determined there was a connection between all seven incidents in the neighborhood.”

Wednesday night, a 26-year-old man was taken into custody. Pending charges include sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, four counts of break and enter with the intent to commit theft and two counts of robbery, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Child sexual abuse predator with 92 victims sentenced in Edmonton'
Child sexual abuse predator with 92 victims sentenced in Edmonton
