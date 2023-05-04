Menu

5 people hurt in crash involving horse and buggy in Mapleton: OPP

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 4, 2023 5:08 pm
OPP investigating crash involving horse and buggy in Mapleton Township.
Wellington County OPP
Wellington County OPP are investigating a crash involving a horse and buggy in Mapleton Township.

They received a call around 8:15 a.m. Thursday about a collision on the 8th Line.

Emergency crews arrived to find a passenger vehicle and a horse and buggy carrying five occupants.

Investigators say two youths inside the buggy suffered serious injuries and were taken by air ambulance to a trauma centre.

They say the driver and two youths were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not hurt.

Police say the two horses that were pulling the buggy had to be put down due to their injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

