One person has been taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision occurred at around 3:38 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Main and Vodden streets.

Officers said a motorcycle and vehicle were involved in the collision.

Peel paramedics told Global News a man in his 40s was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition with a head injury.

Police are asking motorists to “use alternate routes.”

More to come…

