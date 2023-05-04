Montreal Metro strikes back with Star Wars-themed stations

Send this page to someone via email

While May 4 is just another day for most people, it’s also known as Star Wars Day.

It’s an opportunity for fans to geek out and greet people with the phrase, “May the fourth be with you.”

Montreal’s transit authority (STM) didn’t want to miss out on the fun and released a new version of its metro map with the caption, “From a network far, far away…”

Each station was renamed to include a Star Wars reference but with the original name still identifiable.

Place D’armes, for instance, was renamed Place Darth, Beaubien is Beaubien-Fett, then you’ll find At-Atwater, Mandalaurier and even Chewbaccadie.

Metro riders may have even heard sounds that were out of this world coming over the intercom like R2D2’s beeping sounds, Chewie’s growl or MR73’s dou dou dou.

But the STM’s social media team pushed the boundaries even further by poking fun at Montreal’s intergalactic neighbour, also known as the City of Laval.

In a Facebook post featuring the map, the STM asks how Laval is feeling on the dark side as the Orange Line station that leads to the city was renamed Montmorensith.

The Sith, as any Star Wars fan knows, is an ancient order devoted to the dark side.

Laval warned the STM it could do nothing against its Colussus-Tie and its Cosmodome-Wing but the STM charged back threatening to release the Ewoks.

Others jumped in on the fun, including the International Civil Aviation Organization and the Cegep de Montmorency. The school, also finding itself on the dark side, hoped the STM would consider the name Mon Mothmarency instead of Monmorensith.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the post has been liked over 2,200 times and had more than 1,100 shares.