B.C. warning media companies to comply with Intimate Images Protection Act

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government has announced its latest steps of protection against the unwanted sharing of intimate images.

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma has notified tech and social media companies of the government’s Intimate Images Protection Act and their responsibilities under the law.

“The impacts of non-consensual disclosure of intimate images are rarely talked about, but can be long-lasting and devastating,” Sharm said.

“With this letter, I expect that social media platforms, dating applications and pornographic websites will do the right thing and align themselves with our legislation to better protect people from this type of sexualized violence and put people before profits.”

1:56 Province to introduce legislation over intimate images being shared without consent

The letter advised companies such as Meta, Twitter, Tinder, Grindr, Pornhub and OnlyFans of new, expedited legal processes and their responsibility to comply.

Story continues below advertisement

“The legislation makes it easier for people to get a legal decision that an intimate image was recorded or distributed without consent, and order people to stop distributing or threatening to distribute intimate images,” Ministry of Attorney General staff said in a release.

“The legislation streamlines the process for getting images taken off the internet and will provide recourse for minors to pursue legal action to stop the distribution of their private images on their own.”

The Intimate Images Protection Act was first introduced in early March, as a response to a significant rise in sextortion cases among children and teens.

2:35 Canada logs more than 70 sextortion complaints every week

According to Cybertip.ca, a Canadian tip line for reporting online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, there has been an increase of 150 per cent in reported sextortion schemes targeting Canadian youths over the last six months.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the new act, a judge or tribunal decision-maker can order a social media company, online platform, or website to stop the distribution and remove an intimate image from its platform. If the companies do not comply, they could be subject to penalties and orders to pay for damages, according to the province.

The legislation introduced by the province covers intimate images, near-nude images, videos, live-streams and digitally-altered images, including videos known as deep fakes, as well.

Numerous RCMP detachments around the country have issued warnings to parents and youths of elaborate sextortion crimes that target kids.

Investigators say the sextortion scheme typically begins with a suspect initiating a flirtatious online conversation with a youth.

“Once the relationship has been established, the suspect convinces the victim to engage in sexually explicit activities, such as sending a nude photo or videos of themselves,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said back in January.

“Once received, the suspect threatens to distribute the photos or videos to the victim’s family and friends unless payment is received.”

5:09 How to protect children from sextortion

Police offer the following tips for parents:

Story continues below advertisement

Place home computers in busy family areas

Be open about online behaviour — about what is acceptable and what isn’t

Monitor your child’s online activity, including search history

Be aware of mobile apps they are using

Police also provided a few tips for youths:

Think before you share – once content is uploaded online, anyone can capture it

Be socially responsible — speak up if you see something online that is not right

If you have disclosed an intimate image, nude photo, or video and it was shared without consent — know it is not your fault, and tell an adult

Do not send money online

Protect your privacy and information online

BC RCMP also has an information webpage for online safety for more information.

The legislation will come into force through regulation in the coming months.