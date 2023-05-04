Have you seen this missing man? Appeal renewed for man last seen in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police have released images of a missing man who was last seen in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, April 29.
Irshaad Ikbal, 36, was last seen near the Plaza of Nations on Pacific Boulevard around 2 a.m. when he was separated from friends.
Vancouver police said he has not been seen or heard from since.
“Vancouver Police have released an image of Mr. Ikbal, taken from a security camera at a convenience store near Smithe and Beatty Street on the night of his disappearance, with hopes that someone will recognize him,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release.
“Mr. Ikbal’s disappearance is out of character.
“His friends and family are concerned for his safety.”
Ikbal is described as standing five feet eight inches tall and around 155 pounds with a medium build.
He has short black hair, hazel eyes and a black beard. Ikbal was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt with a pink and blue pattern, light blue, ripped denim jeans and white high-top Converse shoes.
Anyone who may have seen Ikbal or has any information on his location is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3321.
