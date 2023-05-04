Have you seen this missing man? Appeal renewed for man last seen in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have released images of a missing man who was last seen in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, April 29.

Irshaad Ikbal, 36, was last seen near the Plaza of Nations on Pacific Boulevard around 2 a.m. when he was separated from friends.

View image in full screen Anyone with information on Irshaad Ikbal’s whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately. Vancouver police

Vancouver police said he has not been seen or heard from since.

“Vancouver Police have released an image of Mr. Ikbal, taken from a security camera at a convenience store near Smithe and Beatty Street on the night of his disappearance, with hopes that someone will recognize him,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said in a release.

“Mr. Ikbal’s disappearance is out of character.

“His friends and family are concerned for his safety.”

Ikbal is described as standing five feet eight inches tall and around 155 pounds with a medium build.

He has short black hair, hazel eyes and a black beard. Ikbal was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt with a pink and blue pattern, light blue, ripped denim jeans and white high-top Converse shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Ikbal or has any information on his location is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3321.

