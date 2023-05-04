Menu

Politics

Alberta election campaign continues with Smith and Notley in Calgary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2023 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'How much do campaign signs affect an election?'
How much do campaign signs affect an election?
Some recent videos about the 2023 Alberta election.
The Alberta election campaign continues today with United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith and NDP Leader Rachel Notley making appearances in Calgary.

The city has emerged as a key battleground for the provincial election on May 29.

Smith is scheduled to make an announcement at an automotive shop.

Notley is set to speak to conservatives who are considering voting for the NDP for the first time.

Notley promised Wednesday at a campaign stop in Edmonton that her party would create 47,000 jobs if elected.

Meanwhile, Smith told a provincewide Corus radio talk show that she cannot talk about the recent mischief conviction of a Calgary street pastor for his actions at the COVID-19 border protest in Coutts, Alta.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith said she must respect that Artur Pawlowski’s case is continuing through the legal system.

In March, the NDP released audio of a phone call between Smith and Pawlowski in which the premier is heard offering to help him with his criminal case. Smith is under an investigation by Alberta’s ethics commissioner for the phone call.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

