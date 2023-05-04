Scammer thwarted trying to extort money from Ontario senior: police

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge have arrested a youth in connection to an attempted grandparents scam in Gravenhurst.
On Tuesday, May 2, police received a call from a potential victim saying that he had received a call from someone claiming to be his grandson, stating he had been in a collision and required a significant sum of money to avoid charges.
Police say the “grandson” then passed the phone to another individual claiming to be a lawyer, who made arrangements to attend the victim’s residence and collect the cash.
After hanging up with the caller, police say the victim recognized that it was a scam and called the police.
Officers responded to the residence and were able to make an arrest and charge a 19-year-old from Montreal, Que., fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge to answer to the charges.
OPP warn that scammers use high-pressure tactics, such as claiming an emergency or injury of a loved one, to create an emotional response in potential victims.
Police are encouraging people to slow down when receiving such a call and not make any decisions until steps have been taken to verify that the information is true.
