Crime

Scammer thwarted trying to extort money from Ontario senior: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 2:44 pm
Phone scams View image in full screen
Members of the Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit, have made an arrest in connection to an emergency fraud, also known as the grandparent scam, investigation in Gravenhurst. AP/CP file photo
Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge have arrested a youth in connection to an attempted grandparents scam in Gravenhurst.

On Tuesday, May 2, police received a call from a potential victim saying that he had received a call from someone claiming to be his grandson, stating he had been in a collision and required a significant sum of money to avoid charges.

Police say the “grandson” then passed the phone to another individual claiming to be a lawyer, who made arrangements to attend the victim’s residence and collect the cash.

After hanging up with the caller, police say the victim recognized that it was a scam and called the police.

BBB warns of disturbing new twist on grandparent scam

Officers responded to the residence and were able to make an arrest and charge a 19-year-old from Montreal, Que., fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge to answer to the charges.

OPP warn that scammers use high-pressure tactics, such as claiming an emergency or injury of a loved one, to create an emotional response in potential victims.

Police are encouraging people to slow down when receiving such a call and not make any decisions until steps have been taken to verify that the information is true.

