Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has Quebec highway renamed after him

Quebec is renaming a provincial highway for late Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur.

Highway 50, an east-west route in the greater Montreal area, will now be known as Autoroute Guy-Lafleur.

The highway passes through the hockey great’s hometown of Thurso, in western Quebec.

Lafleur died in April 2022 at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer.

Premier François Legault made the announcement Thursday in Thurso alongside Lafleur’s family.

Nicknamed “The Flower” and “le Démon Blond,” Lafleur won five Stanley Cups in his Hall of Fame career.