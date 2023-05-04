Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has Quebec highway renamed after him

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2023 12:18 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec is renaming a provincial highway for late Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur.

Highway 50, an east-west route in the greater Montreal area, will now be known as Autoroute Guy-Lafleur.

The highway passes through the hockey great’s hometown of Thurso, in western Quebec.

Click to play video: 'Hockey legend Guy Lafleur honoured at national funeral'
Hockey legend Guy Lafleur honoured at national funeral

Lafleur died in April 2022 at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Premier François Legault made the announcement Thursday in Thurso alongside Lafleur’s family.

Nicknamed “The Flower” and “le Démon Blond,” Lafleur won five Stanley Cups in his Hall of Fame career.

More on Canada
HockeyMontreal CanadiensFrancois LegaultHABSGuy LafleurQuebec highwaysGuy Lafleur deathThursoguy lafleur tributeGuy Lafleur highwayle Démon Blond
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers