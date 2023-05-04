Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, May 4

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, May 4'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, May 4
WATCH: Hot, but windy — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Thursday, May 4, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra season finale and Jenny seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, May 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

SSO wrapping up season with guest conductor Nicolas Ellis

The main stage season is wrapping up for the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra.

The season finale features guest conductor Nicolas Ellis in collaboration with Saskatoon-born soprano Danika Loren.

Ellis joins Chantal Wagner to discuss his musical career and what makes these concerts special for him.

Click to play video: 'SSO wrapping up season with guest conductor Nicolas Ellis'
SSO wrapping up season with guest conductor Nicolas Ellis

Jenny seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Jenny is currently with a foster family and needs a new home.

Keeley Sopel from New Hope Dog Rescue describes the best type of home for Jenny.

Sopel also has details on bottle babies and an online auction.

Click to play video: 'Jenny seeks a home in Adopt a Pet'
Jenny seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, May 4

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, May 4.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, May 4'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, May 4
