Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, May 4

Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra season finale and Jenny seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, May 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

SSO wrapping up season with guest conductor Nicolas Ellis

The main stage season is wrapping up for the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra.

The season finale features guest conductor Nicolas Ellis in collaboration with Saskatoon-born soprano Danika Loren.

Ellis joins Chantal Wagner to discuss his musical career and what makes these concerts special for him.

4:11 SSO wrapping up season with guest conductor Nicolas Ellis

Jenny seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Jenny is currently with a foster family and needs a new home.

Keeley Sopel from New Hope Dog Rescue describes the best type of home for Jenny.

Sopel also has details on bottle babies and an online auction.

3:33 Jenny seeks a home in Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, May 4

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, May 4.