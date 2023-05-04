Menu

Canada

Guelph hands out $323,600 in community grant funding

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 4, 2023 10:46 am
Guelph City Hall. View image in full screen
Guelph City Hall. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A number of not-for-profits in Guelph are receiving community grants from the city.

The city of Guelph announced that 56 organizations will get a share of $323,600.

Over 20 of those organizations are receiving multi-year grants totalling $83,500. Another $28,170 was given to organizations as reimbursements for city fees.

Nine of the 56 organizations on the list will be receiving more than $10,000. Torchlight Services, an organization that advocates and assists those living with a disability, received the most funding at $15,000.

In a news release, the funds will be used to support activities that enhance the quality of life, inclusivity, opportunities, and social support in the community.

The city says the grant fund requests totalled more than $715,000. They say applications were evaluated by the Community Grant Panel of Guelph residents based on the goals of Guelph’s community plan, level of support from the community, capacity to do the work, and financial need.

The full list of recipients can be found on the guelph.ca website.

 

