Mudslide closes Highway 3 in both directions between Salmo and Creston

A mudslide has closed a stretch of Highway 3 along the Kooteney Pass Wednesday evening.
The BC Ministry of Transportation has sent crews to assess the situation.
There is no timeline for when the highway will reopen to traffic.
There are no available detours around the mudslide.
