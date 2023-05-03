Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mudslide closes Highway 3 in both directions between Salmo and Creston

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 11:42 pm
A mudslide has closed a stretch of Highway 3 along the Kooteney Pass Wednesday evening. The BC Ministry of Transportation has sent crews to assess the situation. No word on when Highway 3 will reopen. View image in full screen
A mudslide has closed a stretch of Highway 3 along the Kooteney Pass Wednesday evening. The BC Ministry of Transportation has sent crews to assess the situation. No word on when Highway 3 will reopen. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A mudslide has closed a stretch of Highway 3 along the Kooteney Pass Wednesday evening.

The BC Ministry of Transportation has sent crews to assess the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no timeline for when the highway will reopen to traffic.

Kootenay Pass on Hwy 3, Salmo Creston Highway Summit, looking east.
Kootenay Pass on Hwy 3, Salmo Creston Highway Summit, looking east. Courtesy: DriveBC.

Read more: Landslide prompts evacuation order in Vallican, B.C.

There are no available detours around the mudslide.

More on Canada
Highway 3ClosuremudslideCrestonSalmoInterior BCKooteney Passkootney
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers