Mudslide closes Highway 3 in both directions between Salmo and Creston

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A mudslide has closed a stretch of Highway 3 along the Kooteney Pass Wednesday evening.

The BC Ministry of Transportation has sent crews to assess the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no timeline for when the highway will reopen to traffic.

Kootenay Pass on Hwy 3, Salmo Creston Highway Summit, looking east. Courtesy: DriveBC.

There are no available detours around the mudslide.