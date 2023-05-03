Father-daughter duo troll Maple Leafs fans with opposition jerseys amid playoff run

Send this page to someone via email

As most of the city cheers on the Toronto Maple Leafs in round two of the NHL playoffs, not everyone is in their camp.

In fact, Ervil Diguisto and his daughter Danielle may just be the ultimate Leafs trolls.

You may have spotted them at Scotiabank Arena during the regular season — always sporting the opposing team’s hockey sweater.

They were seen sporting Tampa Bay Lightning jerseys during the first round, and Florida Panthers jerseys now, during the second round of the playoffs.

However, according to Ervil, this isn’t a new hobby.

“The funny thing is, I’ve been doing this for over thirty years,” Ervil said. “Way back at Maple Leaf Gardens, I was wearing the opposition jersey, and now, all of a sudden out of the blue, you noticed. It’s been thirty years!”

Ervil said he has been a season ticket holder for many years.

“I’ve always sat behind the net, where I can see the visitor’s shoot twice,” he said.

Photos of the pair have been popping up all over social media.

Danielle — who used to be a Leafs fan — said joining in on her father’s hobby has brought them closer together.

“By wearing the same jersey, whenever our team would score we would celebrate together, we would talk about the players on the team,” she said. “So it’s just been a really good connecting moment for us.”

So far, Danielle said she has collected 22 jerseys.

“The goal is his — full collection,” she said.

Danielle said all the attention she and her father have been getting is “crazy.”

“I never would have thought – we’ve been doing this together all season – and now it’s really picked up traction, people are stopping me, its really a cool experience,” she said.

But, Danielle said she doesn’t feel nervous wearing the opposition jerseys, adding that Leafs fans have been nice to her.

“I also have my dad there, so I’m not cheering alone, we’re there together, we’re in this together and at the end of the day we’re all there to watch a good hockey game, it doesn’t matter what jersey we’re wearing,” she said.

Ervil, who is actually a Montreal Canadiens fan, said he and Danielle are hoping the Leafs make it to the third round.

“I’m hopeful, I’ve got a Carolina jersey and a New Jersey jersey,” Ervil said. “Either one is ready to come out.”