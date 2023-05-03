Menu

Canada

As Glencore eyes Teck, Brad Wall sees echoes of 2010 battle for Potash Corp.

By Amanda Stephenson The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2023 4:02 pm
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall says there are parallels between mining giant Glencore's hostile takeover attempt of Teck Resources Ltd. and BHP Billiton's failed 2010 pursuit of his province's iconic Potash Corp. Wall speaks at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall says there are parallels between mining giant Glencore's hostile takeover attempt of Teck Resources Ltd. and BHP Billiton's failed 2010 pursuit of his province's iconic Potash Corp. Wall speaks at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall says there are parallels between mining giant Glencore PLC’s hostile takeover attempt of Teck Resources Ltd. and BHP Billiton’s failed 2010 pursuit of his province’s iconic Potash Corp.

Under Wall, the Saskatchewan government fought an aggressive campaign to keep Potash Corp. Canadian in the face of a $40-billion hostile bid by the Australian mining giant.

Wall declined to say whether he believes Teck should remain Canadian, saying he doesn’t know all the details of Glencore’s offer.

Read more: Teck Resources taking ‘direct approach’ to separate its businesses

But he says he’s glad his government took the stance it did on Potash Corp., adding “some things are worth fighting for.”

Trending Now

The federal government under former prime minister Stephen Harper ultimately blocked BHP’s takeover attempt of Potash Corp., saying the deal did not offer a “net benefit” to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Current Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre has said the government should block any Teck-Glencore merger. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has stopped short of a commitment but has spoken publicly about Teck’s value as a Canadian company.

Brad Wall Mining Teck Resources Hostile takeover BHP Billiton takeover Potash Corp. Glencore
© 2023 The Canadian Press

