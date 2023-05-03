Kitchener city councillors lining up with bids to replace outgoing MPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Kitchener, Ont., city councillors have announced their intentions to enter the race to replace outgoing Kitchener Centre MPP Laura Mae Lindo.

On Tuesday, the Kitchener Centre Green Party announced that Ward 10 councillor Aislinn Clancy would be their candidate when a byelection takes place.

“As a city councillor, I have spent time speaking and listening to community members about the challenges we’re facing: issues like housing affordability, cost of living, loss of farmland, air and water pollution — issues that impact all of us,” Clancy stated.

Clancy was elected to her first term as city councillor last October during the municipal elections.

The councillor in Ward 9, Debbie Chapman, also announced that she would like to fill the role vacated.

She announced on Twitter that she would be seeking the NDP nomination for the election.

“The PCs & the Ford gov have stripped our municipalities of the tools needed to build strong, caring communities,” she wrote.

“We need change at Queen’s Park. That is why I am excited to announce that I will be seeking the @OntarioNDP nomination for the upcoming Kitchener Centre by-election.”

Chapman was first elected to the office in 2018 before being elected a second time.

In January, Lindo announced that she would be leaving politics for a job with the University of Waterloo in July.