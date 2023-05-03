Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man spotted performing indecent act in Kitchener mall parking lot during lunchtime

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 12:09 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was spotted performing an indecent act in a mall parking lot in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 200 Fairway Rd. S. at around lunchtime after the act was reported.

A woman told police that as she was walking to her car, a man was staring at her from inside his while performing the indecent act.

Trending Now

Police say he made no physical contact with the victim.

According to a release, he was in his 30s and was inside a white four-door car during the incident.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterlooKitchener CrimeKitchener-WaterlooFairway Road KitchenerFairview Park MallKitchener indecent actKitchener man indecent act Fairway Mall
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers