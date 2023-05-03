Man spotted performing indecent act in Kitchener mall parking lot during lunchtime

Send this page to someone via email

A man was spotted performing an indecent act in a mall parking lot in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say officers were dispatched to the parking lot at 200 Fairway Rd. S. at around lunchtime after the act was reported.

A woman told police that as she was walking to her car, a man was staring at her from inside his while performing the indecent act.

Police say he made no physical contact with the victim.

According to a release, he was in his 30s and was inside a white four-door car during the incident.