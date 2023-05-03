Menu

Calendar

Calendar

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, May 3

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 11:19 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, May 3
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, May 3.
First responders facing violent situations, Lake Crescent house renovations in Décor and Design and checking out the Selfie Factory in Experience Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

First responders call for increased safety, better protection

Saskatoon first responders are looking for increased safety and better protection on the job. Many say they are subjected to verbal harassment and even physical violence, often with little recourse.

A private member’s bill aims to address those concerns.

Firefighter Clint Belitsky and paramedic Adam Fedrau with the Saskatoon Paramedic Association discuss how they prepare for potentially violent situations and how the bill could offer more protection.

First responders call for increased safety, better protection

Metric Design completes Lake Crescent house renovations

Metric Design and Centennial have completed renovations on the Lake Crescent house.

Tamara Bowman says the project involved teamwork from both the design and construction teams.

She walks us through some of the renovations on the home that is now on the market in Décor and Design.

Metric Design completes Lake Crescent house renovations

Checking out the Selfie Factory in Experience Saskatoon

Selfie museums are popping up everywhere and Saskatoon is no exception. The Selfie Factory is open at Lawson Heights Mall.

Owner Adrian Wendling joins Emily-May Simmonds in Experience Saskatoon to describe the inspiration behind the Selfie Factory.

Checking out the Selfie Factory in Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, May 3

May heat continues — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, May 3, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, May 3
First RespondersRenovationsDecor and DesignGlobal News Morning SaskatoonMetric DesignExperience SaskatoonSaskatoon Paramedic AssociationSelfie FactoryIAFF Local 3270
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

