Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, May 3

First responders facing violent situations, Lake Crescent house renovations in Décor and Design and checking out the Selfie Factory in Experience Saskatoon.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, May 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
First responders call for increased safety, better protection
Saskatoon first responders are looking for increased safety and better protection on the job. Many say they are subjected to verbal harassment and even physical violence, often with little recourse.
A private member’s bill aims to address those concerns.
Firefighter Clint Belitsky and paramedic Adam Fedrau with the Saskatoon Paramedic Association discuss how they prepare for potentially violent situations and how the bill could offer more protection.
Metric Design completes Lake Crescent house renovations
Metric Design and Centennial have completed renovations on the Lake Crescent house.
Tamara Bowman says the project involved teamwork from both the design and construction teams.
She walks us through some of the renovations on the home that is now on the market in Décor and Design.
Checking out the Selfie Factory in Experience Saskatoon
Selfie museums are popping up everywhere and Saskatoon is no exception. The Selfie Factory is open at Lawson Heights Mall.
Owner Adrian Wendling joins Emily-May Simmonds in Experience Saskatoon to describe the inspiration behind the Selfie Factory.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, May 3
May heat continues — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, May 3, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Comments