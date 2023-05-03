City of Toronto hiring thousands to run mayoral byelection

Send this page to someone via email

As Toronto gears up for a mayoral election in June, officials say they’re searching for thousands of people to take jobs organizing it.

The city said a range of positions needed to be filled for the election, which will be held on Monday, June 27. Advance polling days will also be held between June 8 and June 13.

Jobs that need to be filled include ballot officers, tabulator officers, customer services officers and standby officers. The key skills officials said they’re looking for are customer service, teamwork and problem solving.

Toronto’s byelection is being held in June to replace former mayor John Tory, who resigned after admitting to a relationship with someone in his office.

The positions are open to anyone over the age of 18 and legally allowed to work in Canada.

Details of the jobs, and how to apply, are listed on Toronto’s election website, which can be found here.