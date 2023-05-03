Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

City of Toronto hiring thousands to run mayoral byelection

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 10:34 am
An advance polling station for the 2022 Toronto municipal election is pictured at the East York Community Centre in Toronto on Oct. 7, 2022. View image in full screen
An advance polling station for the 2022 Toronto municipal election is pictured at the East York Community Centre in Toronto on Oct. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As Toronto gears up for a mayoral election in June, officials say they’re searching for thousands of people to take jobs organizing it.

The city said a range of positions needed to be filled for the election, which will be held on Monday, June 27. Advance polling days will also be held between June 8 and June 13.

Jobs that need to be filled include ballot officers, tabulator officers, customer services officers and standby officers. The key skills officials said they’re looking for are customer service, teamwork and problem solving.

Toronto’s byelection is being held in June to replace former mayor John Tory, who resigned after admitting to a relationship with someone in his office.

Trending Now

The positions are open to anyone over the age of 18 and legally allowed to work in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Details of the jobs, and how to apply, are listed on Toronto’s election website, which can be found here.

More on Politics
City of TorontoToronto electionToronto mayorToronto byelectionToronto Mayoral ElectionToronto jobsToronto mayoral election jobs
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers