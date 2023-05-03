Boundary review underway for 3 Kawartha Lakes elementary schools

Send this page to someone via email

A boundary review will be taking place for three public elementary schools within the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board says a boundary review is focusing on the catchment areas of Dr. George Hall Public School in Little Britain, nearby Mariposa Elementary School in Oakwood and Jack Callaghan Public School off Highway 7 just east of Lindsay. All three schools are kindergarten to Grade 8 facilities.

Dr. George Hall PS and Mariposa Elementary, both on Eldon Road, are just four kilometres apart.

The board approved the boundary review in mid-February with a focus on attendance, student enrolment, program demand, new housing construction and other factors.

In a letter to parents and guardians issued on Tuesday, school board director of education Wes Hahn says the boundary review will help ensure the board is able to continue supporting “high-quality educational programming, student achievement and well-being.”

Families of the schools have been informed that a boundary review is underway. The board says once the review is complete, they will receive the details directly from their child’s school. Any possible changes will take effect September 2024.

The board is hosting a community consultation meeting to learn more about the boundary review and to allow residents to provide feedback. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. in the Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute cafeteria.

Following the meeting, options will be taken to the board of trustees in June for consideration.

In April, the board announced a boundary review of the catchment area for Parkview Public School in Lindsay which serves students from kindergarten to Grade 6.

The school board says updates will also be made available on its boundary review webpage.