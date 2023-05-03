Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Boundary review underway for 3 Kawartha Lakes elementary schools

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 10:03 am
The Trillium Lakelands District School Board has launched a boundary review for three elementary schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes. View image in full screen
The Trillium Lakelands District School Board has launched a boundary review for three elementary schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Trillium Lakelands District School Board
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A boundary review will be taking place for three public elementary schools within the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board says a boundary review is focusing on the catchment areas of Dr. George Hall Public School in Little Britain, nearby Mariposa Elementary School in Oakwood and Jack Callaghan Public School off Highway 7 just east of Lindsay. All three schools are kindergarten to Grade 8 facilities.

Dr. George Hall PS and Mariposa Elementary, both on Eldon Road, are just four kilometres apart.

The board approved the boundary review in mid-February with a focus on attendance, student enrolment, program demand, new housing construction and other factors.

In a letter to parents and guardians issued on Tuesday, school board director of education Wes Hahn says the boundary review will help ensure the board is able to continue supporting “high-quality educational programming, student achievement and well-being.”

Story continues below advertisement

Families of the schools have been informed that a boundary review is underway. The board says once the review is complete, they will receive the details directly from their child’s school. Any possible changes will take effect September 2024.

The board is hosting a community consultation meeting to learn more about the boundary review and to allow residents to provide feedback. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. in the Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute cafeteria.

Trending Now

Following the meeting, options will be taken to the board of trustees in June for consideration.

In April, the board announced a boundary review of the catchment area for Parkview Public School in Lindsay which serves students from kindergarten to Grade 6.

The school board says updates will also be made available on its boundary review webpage.

Click to play video: 'Ontario unions push back on education minister’s bargaining comments'
Ontario unions push back on education minister’s bargaining comments
Advertisement
More on Canada
City of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakesOntario EducationSchool ClosuresTrillium Lakelands District School BoardLittle BritainTLDSBMariposaboundary reviewDr. George Hall Public SchoolJack Callaghan Public SchoolMariposa Elementary Schoolschool board boundary review
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers