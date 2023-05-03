Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted in 2 Toronto store robberies where cash, lottery tickets were stolen

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 8:52 am
Suspect wanted in two retail robberies in downtown Toronto on April 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Suspect wanted in two retail robberies in downtown Toronto on April 25, 2023. Toronto police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police say a 29-year-old man is wanted for two retail robberies in the downtown area where cash and lottery tickets were stolen.

Police said the first robbery happened on April 25 at a store in the Bloor and Sherbourne streets area.

A man walked in to the checkout counter and pulled out a knife, waving it around, police allege.

He made demands for cash and jumped onto the counter making “threatening gestures,” police said. The suspect was able to steal some cash before taking off.

Later that same day, police said they were called to another store for a robbery in the Gerrard and Jarvis streets area, a short distance from the first location.

Police said the man walked into the store toward the checkout counter and pulled out a knife, yelling “move” to the employee.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said the suspect tried to open the cash register as he was behind the counter but was unable to open it.

The suspect took lottery tickets instead and fled the store, police allege.

Police say Evens Bazelais Itil is wanted for two counts each of robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and failing to comply with probation.

Trending Now

He is described as six feet tall, police said. They are warning the public the suspect is armed and dangerous and to call 911 if spotted.

Suspect wanted in two retail robberies in downtown Toronto on April 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Suspect wanted in two retail robberies in downtown Toronto on April 25, 2023. Toronto Police
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeBloor StreetToronto robberysherbourne streetJarvis StreetGerrard StreetToronto retail robberyToronto store robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers