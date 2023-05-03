Man wanted in 2 Toronto store robberies where cash, lottery tickets were stolen

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 29-year-old man is wanted for two retail robberies in the downtown area where cash and lottery tickets were stolen.

Police said the first robbery happened on April 25 at a store in the Bloor and Sherbourne streets area.

A man walked in to the checkout counter and pulled out a knife, waving it around, police allege.

He made demands for cash and jumped onto the counter making “threatening gestures,” police said. The suspect was able to steal some cash before taking off.

Later that same day, police said they were called to another store for a robbery in the Gerrard and Jarvis streets area, a short distance from the first location.

Police said the man walked into the store toward the checkout counter and pulled out a knife, yelling “move” to the employee.

Investigators said the suspect tried to open the cash register as he was behind the counter but was unable to open it.

The suspect took lottery tickets instead and fled the store, police allege.

Police say Evens Bazelais Itil is wanted for two counts each of robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and failing to comply with probation.

He is described as six feet tall, police said. They are warning the public the suspect is armed and dangerous and to call 911 if spotted.