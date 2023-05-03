SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia will keep talking with UN over Black Sea grain deal, Kremlin says

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 3, 2023 8:19 am
Click to play video: 'NATO chief praises Turkey for negotiating Ukrainian grain deal'
NATO chief praises Turkey for negotiating Ukrainian grain deal
WATCH - NATO chief praises Turkey for negotiating Ukrainian grain deal – Nov 3, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would continue talks with the United Nations and other parties to the Black Sea grain deal, and that Moscow would not do anything to harm its own interests.

On a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The Russian side will continue contacts with both UN and other representatives, in the hope that the terms of the deal will be fulfilled after all.”

He added: “Of course, Russia will not do anything further that will be contrary to its interests.”

Click to play video: 'Russia suspends participation in Black Sea grain export deal'
Russia suspends participation in Black Sea grain export deal

Russia complains that its own food and fertilizer exports are still facing significant obstacles. It has in recent weeks repeatedly cast doubt on whether it will renew the Turkish-brokered deal, which facilitates agricultural exports from Russia and Ukraine via the Black Sea.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said talks between Russia and the United Nations on the Black Sea deal will be held in Moscow on Friday, with the UN represented by top trade official Rebeca Grynspan.

More on World
RussiaUkraineUkraine warRussia UkraineUkraine newsUkraine RussiaRussia NewsRussia warUkraine updatesUkraine todayUkraine grain dealukraine updategrain deal
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers