Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Landslide prompts evacuation order in Vallican, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2023 2:18 am
RDCK Emergency Operations Centre
Danger of landslides has prompted an evacuation order for multiple properties in Vallican. The Regional District of Central Kootenay issuing the order Tuesday evening for three properties along Little Slocan South Road.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A landslide in the West Kootenay community of Vallican, B.C. has prompted the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s Emergency Operations Centre to issue evacuation orders and alerts for properties in the area.

Residents of three properties on Little Slocan South Road have been ordered to leave their homes immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency support services are being provided for the evacuees.

Trending Now

An evacuation alert has been issued for another five properties on Little Slocan South Road, meaning residents must be prepared to leave with little to no notice.

Little Slocan South Road has been closed in both directions until further notice.

The centre says a geotechnical engineer will conduct a full assessment of the area by helicopter Wednesday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.

More on Canada
EmergencyDisasterEvacuation OrderPrairies
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers