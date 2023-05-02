Menu

Crime

Peel police charge man with selling substance to people at risk of self-harm

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 9:03 pm
Peel police arrested and charged 57-year-old Kenneth Law. View image in full screen
Peel police arrested and charged 57-year-old Kenneth Law. PRP / Handout
A Mississauga man has been arrested and charged by police for allegedly counselling or aiding suicide.

Police said they began investigating a sudden death in which they believed a chemical substance was consumed at the end of March. They announced an arrest on Tuesday.

“It is believed that the suspect distributed and marketed the substance online to target individuals at risk of self-harm,” police said.

Police asked anyone who had received a package from any one of several businesses to contact them immediately. The businesses warned about were: Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/ escMode or ICemac.

Investigators said they believe the man was distributing sodium nitrate online and marketing it. Sodium nitrite is a white, crystalline substance used as a food additive, particularly with processed meat. Certain quantities eaten on their own can cause death, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was named as 57-year-old Kenneth Law.

sodium nitrate
